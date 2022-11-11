Jacksonville State University honors veterans in ceremony

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. opened the institution’s Veterans Day commemoration Friday morning by thanking those who have served the nation for the sacrifices they have made.
Without their service, he said, we would not have had the free election that we had this week.
“Thank you veterans for what you’ve done,” Killingsworth said.
It marked the 32nd time the ceremony has been held and continues to present itself with great emotion and dignity.
Hosted by the university’s Military & Post-Traditional Student Services department, the program at the Theron Montgomery Building featured several election officials as well as local veteran alumni speakers.
Among the approximate 100 who attended, Jacksonville’s Mayor Johnny Smith was seated next along with Killingsworth and newly re-elected congressman and JSU alumnus Mike Rogers.
“This is a joint effort between the city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville State University, so I appreciate the mayor and the city of Jacksonville for the great partnership that we have and for all that you do for our university,” Killingsworth said during the ceremony.
Presenting Rogers to the crowd, Killingsworth explained that the congressman grew up 12 miles south of campus and attended JSU after graduating from Saks High school.
Rogers has served on the Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security for a number of years.
“I really appreciate the university for taking the time to recognize our veterans and what they’ve done for us,” Rogers said.
Rogers spoke of the sacrifices that not only the service members have made, but also their families and the effect it’s had on the families’ lives.
“Knowing what they and their families gave to this country so that we could be free and safe — we still have really serious challenges facing us today, so thank God for the people who are willing to give up themselves and their families giving their loved ones so they can serve and protect us,” Rogers said.
Jacksonville City Councilman Andy Green was also in attendance, as well as retired two-star general Ken Roberts, and several student and community veterans who were recognized at the event.
“Those in our ROTC program make a direct impact. Since the program was established on campus in 1948 it has commissioned over 1,400 lieutenants 10 of whom went on to become general officers like Ken Roberts,” Killingsworth said.
JSU’s Student Brass Band provided the music for the ceremony. The service also included a photo montage of student service members.