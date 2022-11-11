 Skip to main content
Jacksonville State University honors veterans in ceremony

JSU Veterans Day

FROM LEFT:Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth, Congressman Mike Rogers, and Jacksonville City Mayor Johnny Smith watch the presenting of colors during the national anthem at JSU’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Theron Montgomery Building on Friday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. opened the institution’s Veterans Day commemoration Friday morning by thanking those who have served the nation for the sacrifices they have made.

Without their service, he said, we would not have had the free election that we had this week.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 