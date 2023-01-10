 Skip to main content
Rebranded roosters

Jacksonville State University adopts new name, new logo

Jacksonville State University Athletics Director Greg Seitz and Board of Trustee Chairman Randy Jones discuss the new 'Jax State' logo on Monday.  

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State University board of trustees has approved a new look and a new name for the institution.

Welcome to Jax State, everybody.

Jacksonville State University's new 'Jax State' logo.

