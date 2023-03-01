 Skip to main content
Jacksonville Square’s workout guru tries to set example, gain views

Davante Purdy demonstrates the human flag. Since his graduation from Jacksonville State University in 2017, Purdy has expanded his interests beyond his degree in business economics and has begun pursuing a career as an influencer using social media.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

An Oxford man has created a high-profile presence on the Jacksonville Square and is trying to do the same on social media.

Davante Purdy’s goal is to create enough interest for his video posts on the internet’s social media apps that advertisers will pay him big bucks. That’s the model an increasing number of internet-savvy individuals follow to earn income.

Davante Purdy does hard workouts that involve gravity-defying exercises, but Purdy also walks and relaxes as part of his daily routine. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Purdy decided to improve his diet and exercise activities.

