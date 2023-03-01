Jacksonville Square’s workout guru tries to set example, gain views

An Oxford man has created a high-profile presence on the Jacksonville Square and is trying to do the same on social media.
Davante Purdy’s goal is to create enough interest for his video posts on the internet’s social media apps that advertisers will pay him big bucks. That’s the model an increasing number of internet-savvy individuals follow to earn income.
Also, Purdy hopes to grow his business model to the level at which he can become an influencer — which happens when an individual attracts so much social media presence that advertisers will pay them thousands of dollars to promote a product, service or an event.
Sometimes reaching the income level needed to sustain an affluent lifestyle can take a long time. Purdy, 31, has been trying to increase his income on social media for the past 10 years.
On one of his apps, he has about 1,700 subscribers or follows.
During the past two years, he has worked out on the grassy median in the middle of the Square, which has attracted the interest of passersby and caused a few admirers to stop and ask him questions.
While working out in the cold and rain this past winter, and even during the heat of last summer, he has done chin-ups on the Square’s tree branches, mid-air hangs (human flags) from light poles, “battle rope” throwing and flat-body hangs (front or back levers), the latter which allows him to hold on to a horizontal branch with his body parallel to the ground. Also, he does burpees, which is a push-up followed by jump-ups.
“Some people stop by and tell me I inspire them,” Purdy said about the progress he has made in pursuit of getting fit and strong. “I focused on my health starting in April of 2020.”
That’s when the COVID-19 virus began spreading and motivated Purdy and many others to take their health more seriously. Purdy also changed his diet and stopped dining out and “visiting bars.”
His plan worked. He began dropping weight, going from 185 pounds to 135 in about three months. In addition to strength training, he walks around Jacksonville for his cardio exercise.
Purdy grew up in Newnan, Ga., and obtained his degree in business economics from Jacksonville State University, graduating in 2017. While in college, he also began focusing on learning how to earn money on social media.
Purdy prefers working out in nature because the Square has the things he said he needs. At times, he goes to Choccolocco Park and Oxford Lake. Outdoors, he said, he doesn’t have to touch the weights and gym equipment, which are known to carry germs.
As for his social media pursuits, he creates short vlogs on YouTube. His social media name is “Super Saiyan God Vegeta,” which is named after an anime character.
Also, he maintains a presence on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Rumble and YouTube.
Each time a vlogger posts videos on his or her social media site, advertisers may post their advertisements and pay the vlogger a small amount of money. When hundreds of advertisers post on the site, the vlogger’s income increases and when the number of viewers hits millions, the income can become substantial.
Purdy spends about three to four hours a day on the computer, and he records his vlogs on a camcorder or his cellphone. Purdy’s goal is to reach 5,000 views per video.
“It’s an unusual lifestyle,” he said, “but my social media video views continue to grow and motivate others. Already, I have become an influencer.”
An Anniston woman, Dara Murphy, 57, has used the social media model to build her business, Rosa Lee Boutique, which sells women’s clothing and accessories. For the past several years, she has hosted a one to two hour show each Thursday evening on Facebook, and she also has still views there.
Her show is so popular that she has customers who have driven from as far away as Michigan to meet her and shop.
“My age as an influencer is not the norm,” Murphy said. “Most influencers are young. The key is to be consistent with shows, or posts, and not to give up.”
To contact Purdy, visit him on Facebook (Tri Vizion Grind) or Instagram (Trivziongrind).
To contact Murphy, visit her Facebook page, Rosa Lee Boutique, or visit her store with the same name at 11 East Tenth Street.