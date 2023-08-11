 Skip to main content
Jacksonville Senior Center to attend Masters Games of Alabama

Masters Games

Joyce Brooks and Jan Perandee practice for the upcoming Masters Games of Alabama with a game of shuffleboard.

 Courtesy photo

A group of senior citizens from Jacksonville will be attending the Masters Games of Alabama in October after a 4-year-long COVID hiatus.

Held in Valley near Auburn, the games have everything from low-key sessions of Rook or dominos, to running a 5K. Fourteen Jacksonville seniors are itching to get back to the games, which are a type of Olympics for folks aged 50 and over.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.