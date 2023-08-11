Jacksonville Senior Center to attend Masters Games of Alabama

A group of senior citizens from Jacksonville will be attending the Masters Games of Alabama in October after a 4-year-long COVID hiatus.
Held in Valley near Auburn, the games have everything from low-key sessions of Rook or dominos, to running a 5K. Fourteen Jacksonville seniors are itching to get back to the games, which are a type of Olympics for folks aged 50 and over.
Jacksonville Senior Center program coordinator Andrea Morris said the games are more than just a way to keep seniors active. It also does wonders for their mental health.
“It’s good for the seniors physically, mentally and emotionally. Because for one thing, it keeps you active physically, but it gives you socialization with other seniors and fellowship with other seniors,” Morris said.
In addition to competing in the state games in October, the seniors also compete in regional games against area residents from Oxford, Anniston, and Gadsden. This fellowship not only keeps the seniors busy longer than just the one event a year, but it also facilitates camaraderie and meeting new people.
“We all know that depression is real and I have some seniors who suffer from depression,” Morris said. “But because they’re involved and they’re active in their senior center, it helps them to not be depressed — gives them something to look forward to. Masters Games is the same way; it gives them something to look forward to.”
Morris said the Jacksonville team is composed of folks who attend the Jacksonville Senior Center or their invited friends. She said the state hadn’t held the games since the beginning of COVID, and this will be their first year back.
“We’re just getting back to it, and I have seniors who are waiting on pins and needles to get back to this point,” Morris said.
The experience gets the seniors out and about, traveling to a new city for three days and four nights. When they arrive, there is a banquet and a sock hop, Morris said. The games themselves are split into categories by gender and age.
Jacksonville city spokesperson Ben Nunnally said the Masters Games aren’t a super-strict athletic program and are mostly focused on highly social activities.
“The games are mostly set around getting seniors out into the world and giving them something cool to do,” Nunnally said. “Sometimes they don’t have family and friends visiting and it’s not uncommon for seniors to end up isolated. The senior center and the games are a way to keep them looped in with peers and having fun. It’s a quality-of-life booster.”
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.