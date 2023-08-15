Jacksonville seeks library roof repair

JACKSONVILLE – City Council members hope to have some final numbers on the cost of replacing the roof of the Jacksonville Public Library by the time it meets again in two weeks.
Council members heard a report Monday night from Library Director Christy Wallace concerning water found two weeks ago in the carpeted floor of the basement of the library.
“It was in the children’s library where the young adult books are,” Wallace said. “There was water that seemed to be either coming from the ground up or coming down the walls behind the sheetrock.”
Wallace said the bookshelves had to be disconnected from the walls and library staff were going into the room to get requested books as a safety measure.
Upon investigation, it was found the air conditioning drain pan in the new annex portion was clogged.
Once that was cleared, it was decided to check the roof which was found to be “50 percent damaged.”
The city received estimates on either placing a new roof over the damaged one or getting an entire roof.
Council was told there was little difference between the costs of either option with that figure being in the range of $44,000.
Council members voiced a unanimous opinion that the roof needed a total replacement and asked city staff to come back with detailed estimates including both labor and parts warranties so action could take place as early as the next council meeting.
City Administrator Albertha Grant allowed city department heads to present their budget requests to the council during a special work session.
There were no requests for any significant additional funding presented.
JSU Police Chief Michael Barton requested and received permission to close College Street from the top of the hill where a three-way intersection is located to the bottom of the hill where the city park is located.
Barton said this was a decision based on safety with increased traffic near JSU’s new Professional Studies Complex and the Child Development Center which opened last year with a childcare center with approximately 100 students now enrolled.
“Many are currently just using this as a shortcut to get to other parts of town,” Barton said.
