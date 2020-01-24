Jacksonville school board reviews office renovation, hears student grievance

JACKSONVILLE — In a Thursday meeting, the Jacksonville City Schools Board of Education reviewed renovation plans for the school system’s future central office.
The board voted in September to purchase the new building, located at 320 Branscomb Drive Southwest, for $535,000. The building, which held medical offices, needs renovation before the school system can move in, according to interim Superintendent Mike Newell.
“Some significant renovations need to be made in order to make it usable as a central office,” Newell said.
The board approved a contract Thursday night with Oxford-based architect Calvin Wren Munroe Jr. for plans for the work. The interior will need work in order to set up offices, according to the plans, with minimal exterior work on external stairs and the building’s parking lot.
The school system’s central office and board meeting space are currently housed in a small section of the former campus of Kitty Stone Elementary School, which is now owned by Jacksonville State University. The school system’s lease for the property expires in September.
Plans will be sent to Jacksonville’s building commission for review before work on the project is put up for bids by contractors. The work should be completed prior to that September move-out date, according to Munroe.
“The plans look fantastic, and we’re very excited to get into the next phase,” board president Jeff Gossett said. “I can’t wait to move in.”
The board also approved a resolution opposing state legislation that would change the school start date requirements, bumping the start of the school year closer to Labor Day.
That would make it difficult for Jacksonville’s schools to get the required 180 days of instruction in, Newell said.
“I think it’s very important that our calendar be controlled by us, not someone in Montgomery,” board member Marita Watson said.
Also during the meeting, the board convened in a closed-door executive session for over an hour, discussing a student grievance. After the private session, the board unanimously voted “no” on all seven items on the grievance. Newell said after the meeting that he could not make public comment on the nature of the complaints.