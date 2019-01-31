JACKSONVILLE— In a called meeting Thursday evening, the Jacksonville Board of Education discussed multiple sites they might buy or use to establish a new district office.
The board went into executive session to discuss the potential real estate acquisitions, but took no vote on the matter. Superintendent Mark Petersen said the board just wants to have choices at hand when it comes time to relocate.
“We’re just looking at our options,” he said. “Our options are to buy land, use our land, buy a building or build a building. We’re still in the initial stages.”
The district office is currently in the old Kitty Stone Elementary School building, which is owned by Jacksonville State University. JSU has told the school board they must vacate the building by 2020, according to Petersen.
Petersen told The Star in December that the current district office also doesn’t provide adequate space for the school board, which often uses Jacksonville’s Public Safety Complex for meetings.
In December the board voted to inspect and test land it already owns in case it wants to build the district office there. One of the board’s properties is on Francis Street and the other two are near Kitty Stone Elementary.