JACKSONVILLE — The Board of Education here will soon be in a new home.
It will be at 320 Branscomb Drive Southwest and it’s costing $535,000 — the price the board voted unanimously to pay for the property during a meeting Tuesday night. The purchase will close Wednesday afternoon, according to Superintendent Mark Petersen.
The board had originally agreed in a regular meeting two weeks ago to buy the building for $490,000, then board members last week voted to delay closing on the purchase.
According to Petersen, the delay was caused because he gave the incorrect purchase price to the board at the original meeting.
“The problem was that I gave the wrong number to the board, and they approved that,” Petersen said. “I can’t close if they’ve got the wrong figure. I’m 100 percent responsible for that wrong number.”
The school system currently maintains offices in a small section of the former Kitty Stone Elementary School, which is now owned by Jacksonville State University. The school system’s lease for the property expires in September 2020.
“This particular building will be underneath the board of education instead of having to rely on somebody else,” Petersen said.
The building that the board voted to buy currently houses a LabCorp location in addition to some other medical offices. According to the Calhoun County Revenue Department, the building is currently owned by Tuscaloosa-based Pod U Holdings, LLC.
Petersen said renovations would need to be made on the new building, but that it should be ready for use well ahead of the September 1, 2020, deadline the school board had been given to move out.
“We think that we can be out and renovated by the end of May, early June,” Petersen said.
The board has been in the process of searching for a new building to hold the offices since December. Petersen said the new building will have more room for the 13 employees that operate in confined space at the current office.
“This is a little bigger. I’ve got room for future growth, and there is part of it that is still unfinished,” Petersen said. “I think it’s going to be good for us.”
The board appeared to be elated at the prospect of securing a new home for the school system. Just after the vote was taken, board member Jennifer Sims said “Praise Jesus.”
“I’m just proud that we’ve gone ahead on this building,” board member Marita Waton said.