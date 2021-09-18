Jacksonville schedules free COVID-19 testing

JACKSONVILLE — The city will host a free, public COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Jacksonville Community Center from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until test supplies run out.
No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Tests will be self-administered with guidance from personnel on site. Results will be communicated by city personnel if negative or from UAB Hospital personnel if positive. Results typically take one or two days to come back.
Those who want to be tested should park in the lot on the south side of the community center beside the Senior Center. Head inside through the Community Center’s rear entrance, which is adjacent to the senior center. Once inside, visitors will be directed to room 1, 2 or 3 and can exit to the parking lot from those rooms.
For more testing site information, please call 256-435-7611.