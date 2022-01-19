Jacksonville’s mayor optimistic about city’s future

JACKSONVILLE -- Not too many mayors are proud of a demolition, but Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith spoke about a particular one at the Jacksonville Exchange Club last week.
He is glad that the old building that once housed the former Food Outlet is gone.
“That is one of the most exciting demolitions,” Smith said. “We had to get that mess down.”
The city block sits on Pelham Road where the old Food Outlet stood. The possibilities of new business owners taking advantage of the newly available property is on Smith’s mind.
Smith spoke in positive terms about Jacksonville’s economic situation and other plans the city has; he displayed, for example, an artist’s rendition of the proposed city hall which is to be built on the site of the current City Hall. Also, now complete is a report that the city requested from an outside firm to suggest improvements to the Jacksonville Square.
Smith complimented the city employees for the hard work they performed throughout last year. One group that continually impresses him because of their sacrifices for the community is the emergency medical technicians. Because of the COVID-19 virus, they must wait, at times, for hours at local hospitals before patients are allowed into the emergency rooms.
Because of the hours spent waiting, the EMT department has had to call on the Piedmont Rescue Squad to transport patients.
“They have ten ambulances and do a great job backing us up. We are pleased with their services,” Smith said.
The city also has an artist’s rendition of the new Frog Town Creekside Park just off A Street, which is near the old cotton mill. The city employees have begun work on it and will continue completing various projects there over a period of the next few years.
Smith discussed the economic growth of the city for the past three years, which included a few setbacks during 2021 because of COVID. However, he did have some projected data to present concerning economic activity in 2022.
The top three income producers are expected to be income from sales tax, estimated to be $9 million, business licenses at $1.7 million and property taxes at $9.2 million.
The American Rescue Program has provided $1.4 million to the city for the years 2021 and 2022. It is to be renewed in 2023.
New residential growth includes 23 houses for 2021, 10 for 2020 and 25 for 2019. Current building projects suggest even more new houses in 2022.
Jacksonville grew by 14.8 percent since the last census. The population now stands at 14,385.
Five new businesses opened recently.
Several new roads have been resurfaced, and one more mile of iron gas pipes have been replaced.
The automated water meter-reading system is complete and will save the city money in man-hours in calculating water usage.
Smith also complimented the city courts for processing more than 1,283 DUIs, 738 misdemeanors and 1,230 defendants cases. He praised staff members of the Jacksonville Public Library for their positive engagement with children and the city’s patrons.