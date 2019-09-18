Longleaf Studios at Jacksonville State University is set to hold the first of six screenings of films Thursday.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for registration to begin for the free event, with pizza provided before the screening of Thursday’s selection, “Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf,” which is set to begin at 7.
“We’ve been hosting this film series for several years now, and we’re excited to have these six films,” said Pete Conroy, director of JSU’s Environmental Policy & Information Center.
According to Conroy, Hannah Youssef, an actress and producer on the film, will be on hand for the screening and will be available for a question and answer session afterwards.
“They always come with a director or someone integral to the making of the film,” said Conroy.
“It’s nothing you can do on your phone or on Netflix, that’s for sure,” Conroy said. “There’s nothing like that personal experience.”
According to the filmmakers' synopsis, the film “explores the results of Arab and Muslim Americans being increasingly detained for ‘guilt by association.’” Set in 2006, the film follows Marjoun, a Muslim American teenager living in Arkansas.
The film screening is part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers put on by South Arts, an Atlanta-based nonprofit arts organization.