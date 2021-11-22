Jacksonville’s Christmas Village glad to return

Last year was a bust for those accustomed to filling their gift list with items from the Jacksonville Christmas Village. The COVID-19 virus halted the annual fun.
This year, though, the shopping rebounded. Craft-seekers filled the aisles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a recent afternoon as craft-makers displayed their homemade foods, ornaments, glassware, jewelry and beaded items. Shoppers gathered when singers appeared on stage, watched as the singers danced as happily as Christmas elves, and chatted with seamstresses, potters, a woods craftsman and a chain saw artist.
Nancy Gillespie, the longtime director of the Jacksonville Arts Council, the sponsor of the event, was pleased to see the crowd.
“Today has been very pleasant,” she said, “We have fifty-five indoor vendors and four that were outdoors.” She suggested viewing the children’s art displayed in the adjoining hallway, visiting the Santa’s workshop store and watching children create art in another room.
Her suggestions reflect the council’s goal of raising money for local schools’ art programs.
Another volunteer with the council, Terry Batey of Piedmont, said he was very satisfied with this year’s event.
“It is good to see people out and enjoying fellowship,” Batey said.
One of those who had worked for months getting ready for the Christmas village was Peggy Kirby of Oxford. The 84-year-old had baked cookies, spicy crackers, macaroons and other treats. Also, she had fried pies. The money she raised was for the Relay for Life, supporting those who are battling cancer.
“I’ve been getting ready for this for months,” she said.
One of the crafters was Dylan Beaudry, age 17. He makes decorative ink pens to sell alongside items his mother had for sale. Beaudry was eager to hold some of his creations.