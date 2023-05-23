 Skip to main content
Jacksonville restoring historical Eastwood High

A rendering of the renovated Eastwood High School. The city of Jacksonville and the Parks and Playgrounds Committee are seeking donors to help repurpose and rebuild Eastwood, which Black students attended during the segregation era.

The city of Jacksonville and the Parks and Playgrounds Committee are seeking donors to help repurpose and rebuild Eastwood High School, which Black students attended during the segregation era.

Seeing historical value in the school’s past, city officials and a group of five Jacksonville area residents are going “all-in” on seeing the project through, according to Jacksonville City Councilman Terry Wilson.

An artist's interpretation of Eastwood High School when it was a school. The city of Jacksonville and the Parks and Playgrounds Committee are seeking donors to help repurpose and rebuild Eastwood, which Black students attended during the segregation era.

