Jacksonville residents speak for and against revoking bar’s business license

JACKSONVILLE — Brother’s Bar owner Shedrick Ridley wants another chance.
At a Monday meeting of the Jacksonville City Council, a public hearing was held to discuss the possible revocation of Ridley’s business license following a shooting outside his bar. The shooting, which occurred earlier this month outside the bar following a concert, left three men injured.
“I would just like to say that I would like to be given the opportunity to turn this around,” Ridley said. “One incident should not bring me here.”
No vote was taken Monday on Ridley’s license, after Jacksonville residents both for and against the revocation spoke.
“We will as a council discuss this and get back,” Council President Sandra Fox Sudduth said after the hearing.
Detractors listed safety concerns for those outside the bar and frequent disturbances of the peace as reasons to revoke.
“We don’t need a place with shooting back and forth across a state highway,” said Tommy Thompson, Jacksonville’s former police chief.
Ridley said that he understood the severity of the situation, and that he’s already increasing security measures going forward.
“This has hurt me more than it’s hurt anybody,” Ridley said.
Armed security has already been added to the bar, he said, and the owner plans to install high-definition security cameras inside and outside the establishment.
“In the future, if anything does happen, it will be on tape,” Ridley said.
Ridley explained that Brother’s was rented out by someone else to book the artist on the night of the shooting, but he would personally screen all acts going forward.
The council also unanimously approved the purchase of two new fire trucks, one ladder truck and one water pumper.
The pumper will cost $433,055 and the ladder truck just short of $1 million, to be taken from the city’s fire tax funds.
The approval comes before an anticipated 6 percent price hike at the start of 2020.
“Six percent on a million is a lot,” said Jacksonville Fire chief Keith Kadle.
According to Kadle, the fire department would be set on trucks after receiving the new ones, which are expected to both take at least a year before arriving. Kadle said the trucks are replacing ones that are almost 20 years old.
“It’ll be a long time,” Kadle said of buying trucks again.
The council also held the first reading for its proposed new zoning ordinance, which is set to completely replace, if approved, the city’s current zoning regulations.
A first reading of the ordinance was originally set for an October meeting, but the council voted to delay the reading to make further changes to the city’s policy on fraternity and sorority houses for students at Jacksonville State University.
The council can vote to approve the ordinance at its next meeting.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Approved a public works project to replace the gas main along Francis Street between Church Avenue and Eighth Avenue.
— Declared two structures to be public nuisances and ordered their demolition. One along West Avenue had been heavily damaged in the March 19, 2018 Jacksonville tornado and the other, on Vann Street, had been damaged in a fire. Both structures had been abandoned, according to city building inspector Mark Williams, with no owners responding to the city’s communication.
— Heard that work will begin soon on the Jacksonville Community Center by Chase Building Group. The contractor will have to remove some brickwork to assess damage around windows on the back of the building, according to Mayor Johnny Smith.
— Approved an agreement to pay $7,400 to fireworks company Pyrotecnico for the city’s JaxFest celebration in 2020.