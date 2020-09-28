Jacksonville residents discuss property issues at council meeting

Jacksonville City Council members on Monday discussed issues facing several properties in the city.
City officials at the council meeting held hearings on two nuisances that had been declared and heard from two locals asking that a city ordinance be changed.
Jerrod Brown, the owner of a vacant house on Mountain Street, received a letter from the city last weekend declaring the house a nuisance. He spoke at the first hearing, and said he had spent all week working on the house.
Brown said he kept the grass cut, utilities paid and had totally repaired the foundation at the home, which he was remodeling. He said many of the repairs would take more than the 45 days allotted by the city.
Brown said he had spent much of his time repairing the Forney House, which took time away from his projects at the house on Mountain Street.
He shared photos of the house with council members that showed the progress he’d made since he bought it. He also brought a sample of the house’s siding and told the council it wasn’t rotting, but the paint was flaky.
Daniel Bushey, whose vacant house on 10th Avenue Northeast was also declared a nuisance, also asked for more time to repair it.
Of the seven things the city listed that needed to be fixed, Bushey said, he planned to have five completed by Sunday. However, Bushey said, he recently injured his arm and had surgery scheduled for Monday, leaving him unable to work on the house for six weeks.
Bushey said he initially bought the house intending to “flip” it, but he had a heart attack in October and had three family members die earlier this year, which took money he had planned to invest in the house.
If he was unable to remodel the house in a timely manner, Bushey said, he would be willing to sell it.
After Brown and Bushey spoke, the council agreed to assess their progress on the houses after 45 weekdays.
In the public comments segment of the meeting, two residents asked council members to reexamine an ordinance that barred residents living in homes on street corners from erecting fences in their backyards, as both yards were technically considered front yards.
Clint Smith said his family had recently installed an in-ground pool and wanted to install a 6-foot-tall fence for privacy, but could only install a 4-foot-tall fence.
Karen Tucker said she had planned to install an above-ground pool for her two foster children and had already built a deck for it, but couldn’t finish her plans because of the ordinance.
Mayor Johnny Smith said after the meeting the council “definitely” planned to look into it. He said the ordinance had been in place for years, but it had negatively impacted a lot of people.
Robert Mack also complained that patrons of the nearby Brother’s Bar had been leaving beer bottles and other trash in his yard and making too much noise late at night.
Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth said the council would also address his complaint.
In other business, the council:
— Approved budgets for the city’s general fund and Water Works, Gas and Sewer Board for the 2021 fiscal year.
— Approved 2% cost of living raises for all of the city’s general fund and Water Works, Gas and Sewer Board employees for the 2021 fiscal year.
— Authorized the refinancing of a $10 million bond issue and bank loan to keep interest rates low.