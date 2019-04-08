JACKSONVILLE — The cost to take a child swimming at the Jacksonville Community Center has dropped a dollar after the City Council approved a motion Monday concerning the price of day passes.
The motion included a change from $3 per person for a day pass to the pool to $2 for anyone 12 or under and $4 for everyone older. The Jacksonville Recreation Department asked for the price change to bring more patrons to the pool, according to Janis Burns, superintendent of the department. She said 2014 was the last time the pool increased its day pass charge.
“We talked about ways to increase participation and revenue,” she said. “We think tweaking this will cover both of those.”
Mayor Johnny Smith said there has been a need to find ways to increase traffic to the community center to help it compete with other area attractions.
“Since Piedmont opened their pool with all the toys they have with it, we’re trying to figure out a way to bring more people in to compete with that,” he said.
Councilman Jimmy Harrell was the only member to vote against the new pool costs.
The council also approved a motion to approve a street-patching project on Minnesota Street, which shows the clean up from the March 2018 tornado is still ongoing.
“Minnesota Street got quite a bit of damage from the hauling of all the material from in and out of there,” said Smith. “So we have to make some significant changes over there.”
In other business, the council:
- Approved a motion to authorize the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding with Camden Partners regarding the redevelopment of the historic Union Yarn Mill.
- Approved a motion to install a street light on an existing pole on Mountain Laurel Court.