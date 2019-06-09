Several people have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to represent the IRS, according to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood.
Jacksonville police last week posted about the scam on the police department’s Facebook page.
Wood said one complainant received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, but she suspected otherwise and hung up to check it out. She soon received another call, this time from someone claiming to work for the Jacksonville Police Department. She said the person threatened to arrest her unless she purchased prepaid gift cards.
“Not only were they spoofing the IRS, but they were spoofing Jacksonville Police Department,” Wood said.
People can use apps to choose any number they want to appear when they call, such as the IRS, a process called spoofing.
Wood said the IRS most often works through the courts, and Jacksonville police will never arrest someone on behalf of the IRS.
According to the IRS website, “The IRS will not:
call you to demand immediate payment. The IRS will not call you if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.”
Dan Lord, education and public affairs manager at Alabama Securities, said other similar scams, involving social security, jury duty, and fake investments have also emerged.
“Chances are if you don’t recognize the number, it’s a scam,” Lord said.
He added that these scams typically will deal solely on the phone. It is more convenient and a lesser crime.
“They don’t like to use the mail because that’s a federal offense,” Lord said.
Wood urged people to verify anyone’s identity on the phone before giving out personal information. If there is doubt, don’t give out information or send money. He said one way to verify a call is to hang up, find a number for the organization named in the call and contact it directly.
Lord said if someone receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to work for the IRS, they should start by calling their local police department. He said the securities commission focuses on investing, so someone there can verify if a call came from a registered investor.
The securities commission can be reached at 1-800-222-1253. Lord added if someone calls the agency and the topic is not within their focus, someone there will help direct them to the right agency.