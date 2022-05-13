Jacksonville police to distribute performance surveys

Anyone who files a report with Jacksonville police will have the opportunity to tell the city about the quality of that interaction, thanks to a new survey system the police department has instituted.
The city of Jacksonville announced the plan this week, officials’ goal being to learn what respondents think about the overall performance, courtesy, and professionalism of the officer or officers who took the report, according to a recent press release.
“As a law enforcement leader, I want to ensure that citizens have a positive encounter with any officer they come into contact with,” Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood stated in the release.
The release stated that the department was “committed to providing excellent service,” and coming up with a survey was the best way to find and correct any problems.
Wood told The Anniston Star one purpose of the survey is to gain direct feedback from the individuals his department serves so that senior personnel can learn what areas needed improvement — such as through policy changes or even additional training some officers might need.
Another purpose is to simply ensure local residents are getting what they need out of the police department. Wood said sometimes officers have bad days too, and that can come across in their interactions with the public without that officer realizing it.
For example, one of the questions on the survey, Wood said, asks whether the respondent felt the dispatcher “seemed interested” in their problem.
A lot of departments have similar community relations programs, according to Jacksonville’s public information officer Ben Nunnally, but without the actual data gathering component. Nunnally said specific data is important because without it, “there's no way to really see if our outreach methods are effective.”
“This gives us a way to measure how people feel about interactions with the department and see how that feeling changes over time,” Nunnally said. “It gives us the ability to spot gaps in our training and processes and, in turn, an opportunity to address those issues.”
Nunnally said he felt that other cities might benefit from similar surveys, as “meaningful data helps develop better decision making.”
Each survey has an option for the respondent to be contacted by a supervisor, according to Wood. Should they choose this option, an officer in charge will contact the respondent to address the situation personally.
Wood said that folks who’ve made reports are receiving the surveys now. He said the department’s “report management system” will collect all reports made at the end of the day and send the respondent an email with a link to a google survey.