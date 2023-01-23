 Skip to main content
Jacksonville police seek help locating missing woman

A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman went missing from her home early Saturday morning, officials say.

Bethany Anne Pettus, 24, was last seen around midnight in the Oak Avenue area of Jacksonville wearing snowflake-patterned black leggings and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt, according to a news release by the Jacksonville Police Department. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.