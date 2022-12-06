 Skip to main content
Jacksonville police recognize officers for meritorious conduct

JPD awards

Officer Austin Turner was one of several Jacksonville police officers to receive an award for meritorious conduct Friday at the department’s holiday party.

Several police officers from the Jacksonville Police Department were recognized Friday with awards for meritorious service, according to officials.

Police Chief Marcus Wood presented Officer Howard Bishop, Officer Michael Tetter, Officer Logan Horne, Officer Joshua Shears, and Officer Austin Turner as well as several others with awards at the department’s holiday Christmas party last week, though several of its members were not present to receive those awards.

