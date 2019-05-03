Jacksonville police were investigating Friday suspected attempted arson after, they say, toilet paper and bushes were set on fire in front of a home.
Chief Marcus Wood said someone rolled the front yard of a home in the 200 block of West Avenue Northwest with toilet paper Wednesday night.
The following morning, Wood said, the homeowners pulled the toilet paper down and put it in piles on their yard.
Wood said a homeowner heard suspicious noises at around 11 a.m. outside the house. When they went to investigate, Wood said, the homeowners found their bushes on fire and burn marks in the grass. Wood said the piles of toilet paper were also missing.
Wood said the homeowners were able to put out the fire before police arrived and their bushes had minor damage.
Wood said Friday that the incident is under investigation by Jacksonville police and fire marshals. Wood said police have not identified a suspect, but anyone arrested in connection with the case could be charged with attempted first-degree arson.
Attempted first-degree arson is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, per state law.