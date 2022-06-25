Jacksonville police chief graduates FBI National Academy

Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood recently added “FBI National Academy graduate” to his resume.
The 36-year-old took a 10-week hiatus from the department and flew to Quantico, Va., to complete training. He said he was able to juggle being a police chief, having a family, and still managing to focus on the course work because he has a “great command staff” in Jacksonville: Assistant Chief Jason Oden and Lieutenant Jason Campbell.
Oden said Wood would call daily and kept in constant contact for any decisions that had to be made on his level.
“He still made all the decisions that were necessary from Quantico to here through us,” Oden said.
The chief was among 254 others who graduated June 9, representing 47 states and 26 countries, according to Wood. He said being surrounded by the range of different cultures and people from different areas gave a leg up that would ultimately help him as chief.
“People always ask, ‘Well how does that help the city, or how does that help the police department?’” Wood said. “In those 255 people, those 26 different international countries, we all know that criminals don’t commit their crimes by jurisdiction or state lines.”
Wood said he now has 255 connections that he can call if needed. For example, if he has someone who had committed a crime who is from El Paso, Texas, and he graduated with someone from El Paso, that gives him a connection to that city rather than making a “cold call” to someone that doesn’t know him.
“It also helps with not reinventing the wheel, because in law enforcement everybody is ultimately trying to strive to do the same thing,” Wood said. “It just may be where you’re at in that kind of processing to get it done.”
Wood explained that other agencies in different states might be dealing with some of the same issues for which policies have already been formulated — policies such as what those agencies are doing to recruit people, or what they are doing to retain them. Learning about these policies saves the Jacksonville lawman from having to research and create that policy on his own.
“It’s really beneficial to be able to get on an email thread with 254 people and say, ‘Hey look does anyone have a policy for this?’ and you get 40 replies,” Wood said. “Now you got 40 policies that you can pick and choose from to make a policy for us.”
To be accepted into the National Academy, a person must first have a recommendation. In Wood’s case, he was recommended by the city’s mayor, Johnny Smith.
“I can say that we’re really proud of him,” Jacksonville’s Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally said. “Our city leaders have had a lot of faith in Chief Wood since he took over his position, and he keeps on proving that faith was well-placed.”
To be accepted into the academy, you also first need to rank as a lieutenant or higher — to be in a position of authority — Wood said.
“We’re all very proud of Chief Wood for being able to go to the National Academy,” Oden said. “They do a lot to check someone’s character throughout their career and also their integrity throughout their career. And Chief Wood has both of those locked down.”
Oden said if the general public could see the day-to-day life of Wood, they would see a hard-working man who is “unselfish” in nature. He said on top of putting in his all as chief, he is raising four children with his wife, and goes to every ball game or swim meet his kids have.
“He’s one of the most unselfish people that I've ever seen. I can't tell you the last time I saw Chief Wood do something for himself,” Oden said. “That ought to speak a lot to his character, his position as chief, his position as my boss. I can’t think of anybody with more integrity than Chief Wood.”
As part of the training, Wood stayed at the training center at the FBI Academy in Quantico for 10 full weeks, working 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. taking six college-like courses that were based off of a curriculum from the University of Virginia.
There have been 53,435 graduates who have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935, a recent press release from the Federal Bureau of Investigations stated.