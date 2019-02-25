JACKSONVILLE — At its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, the Jacksonville City Council agreed to move forward with plans to hold “Third Friday” events on the Public Square from May to August.
“Jeremy Harris is prepared to do third Fridays for us,” said Albertha Grant, city administrator. “He already has a plan in terms of what he wants to do and this is just to get a contract done.”
The city is planning to hold events, free to the public, on the square on the third Friday of each month from May to August. The events in recent years have offered live music, games, food and other entertainment.
In other business, Stanley Carr, street and sanitation supervisor, asked the board for two additional positions within his department.
“We still have a lot of tornado debris to deal with,” he said. “Eventually that will settle down.”
The city was struck by an EF-3 tornado last March, which destroyed numerous trees and did major damage to many homes and buildings throughout Jacksonville. Carr said his department is still dealing with the damage 11 months later.
The street department needs at least one additional worker, according to Carr, since the department is losing three in the coming months due to retirement and resignations.
Councilman Jimmy Harrell said he didn’t want to add another position to the department after adding one last year that has gone unfilled. The council eventually agreed that Carr should fill the vacant position before the council considers adding another when the city organizes its budget in the coming months.
The City Council approved a motion to authorize the mayor to sign a grant application with the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office. The grant would help pay the city’s police officers to work holidays and special events, according to Chief Marcus Wood
“They’ll reimburse the city for what the officers work in overtime,” he said. “They do that monthly.”
The city wouldn’t be responsible for matching the safety office’s contribution, he said, which can be true of government grants. The only requirement for the city is to have a written overtime policy, according to Wood, which the city has.