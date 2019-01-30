Jacksonville is planning a Black History Month celebration next month featuring its first African-American police chief.
Jacksonville City Council president Sandra Sudduth said her late father, Theodore Fox, himself a Jacksonville city councilman, wouldn’t have expected the city to hire an African-American police chief in her lifetime.
But at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, the Jacksonville Community Center will host police Chief Marcus Wood at the city’s event celebrating Black History Month, according to Sudduth. Wood was sworn into office Dec. 22.
She said she thought her dad would regard Jacksonville as a “progressive” town if he were alive today, and he might have thought so in 1968, too, when he became the first African-American to serve on the City Council. He served five consecutive four-year terms until his death in 1988, two days after he’d been elected to his sixth term.
“When he ran, the black population was very low,” she said. “Our council runs citywide, so we don’t vote based on districts. He was able to win over a white incumbent at the time.”
The Black History celebration will include several speakers who will highlight the achievements of African-Americans. Sudduth said different Jacksonville youth groups will also perform at the event. Multiple community ministers will speak alongside Wood.
“In our program, we are going to spotlight our youth in the community,” she said. “We’ll have different performances by some of the youth there. Our emcee for the event will be Marcus Reid, assistant district attorney of Etowah County.”
She said Reid will share information about the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, an organizationcommitted to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society, according to the organization’s website.
“At the end of the program we will have a soul food dinner,” Sudduth said. “All of this is free to the public.”
Jacksonville has held this event since 2000, according to Sudduth. She said it started out small and has always turned the spotlight on significant residents of the Jacksonville community.
Given her contributions and service to the city, Sudduth could be considered a significant member of the Jacksonville community. She’s been on the City Council since the early 1990s and also served on the Jacksonville Board of Education from 1989 through 1991.
“We were brought up where Walgreens is, and I couldn’t go to Kitty Stone Elementary, Jacksonville High School or Jacksonville State University,” she said. “I always think about that and that my daddy didn’t get to see me go teach at JSU.”
Sudduth taught in the college of education at Jacksonville State from 1995 till her retirement in 2010.
“The first years were kind of rough, because if you can imagine if you’ve never had a black person to tell you to turn in a term paper, you’re gonna rebel,” she said. “I had some rough years there, but I kept doing what I knew how to do and treating everybody fairly.”
Sudduth said she taught “most” of the teachers and administrators currently in the Jacksonville School System. She also served on the city’s school board from 1989 to 1991.
It’s important for young people of color to see people who look like them in prominent positions, according to Sudduth, so they can see what they can become. She also thinks it’s important to shine a spotlight on the significant contributions of African-Americans.
“At least at this time we can spotlight the importance of blacks in the community, the state and the nation,” she said. “A lot of times these things aren’t taught in the schools or put in books; a lot of people don’t know about it. We should make sure our children know about these things and teach them.”