Jacksonville picks former St. Clair County educator as superintendent

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville City School Board on Tuesday unanimously selected Dr. Michael Howard to succeed former Superintendent Mike Newell.
One of five finalists for the job, Howard was previously superintendent of St. Clair County Schools.
Howard announced last year he would not run for re-election as St. Clair County's school superintendent. He was not at the meeting Tuesday where his selection was announced.
“I know it will probably come as a shock to some and a praise to others. I got into education to help kids, I didn’t get into education to become a politician, and I feel at times, there's a major conflict there,” the St. Clair Times, sister newspaper of The Anniston Star, quoted him as saying. “Being superintendent is hard enough, being a superintendent during COVID, impossible, (but) being an elected superintendent during COVID is a nightmare.”
Howard added, “I want to make it abundantly clear: I am not retiring. This is not a retirement, I am just not going to be an elected official any longer.”
Howard was elected as superintendent in 2018 after serving as principal at St. Clair County High School.
Newell announced his retirement in January, with an interim superintendent, Tim Nabors, in place from May to June. The goal is for Howard’s first official day to be Monday, June 27, according to school board president Marita Watson.
Watson said she was particularly impressed with Howard’s background and experience — teacher, school administrator, and superintendent.
“When he came for an interview, he presented us with this ten point action plan,” Watson said, which she said included some things Howard believed would help propel the school forward. “Discipline and safety were top two.”
School system public information officer Ben Nunnally said he liked that Howard was coming in “ready to hit the ground running.” Nunnally said one reason he is excited to have him come on board is that he likes Howard’s career tech and ROTC plans.
“He mentions an ROTC program which makes another avenue for our students to integrate with JSU,” Nunnally said. “He also has a career tech focus because of our recent additions that we’ve made with not only our previous offerings through JSU but also through Gadsden State. Having somebody who can come in and continue to bolster those efforts gives our students more ways that they can get where they want to be.”
Watson said bringing Howard to the table will propel the schools by augmenting and enhancing what is already there, rather than making large sweeping changes.
“I would like to see what projects are going on and where we want to be years down the road,” Howard stated in a text correspondence. “Growth will continue for Jacksonville, so we need to make sure we have adequate infrastructure to handle the enrollment.”
He did say that his first priority is “to get a feel for everything and gain the perspective of things needed by the Board Members, the staff, and the community,” Howard stated via text. “However, I want to learn our safety and discipline procedures first to make sure those are taken care of.”
Members of the board during Tuesday’s meeting agreed that the selection process was a difficult one. Board member Jeff Gossett said the board looked at a lineup of “five outstanding candidates.”
In addition to the opinions of the board, Watson said, the residents of Jacksonville city weighed heavily on the decision to choose Howard. Parents of current Jacksonville kids, residents and staff members were surveyed for months on what specific criteria they might wish to see in a new candidate.
It was with that criteria in mind that the candidates were carefully questioned and Howard was selected, according to Watson.