Jacksonville orders engineering survey at Cotton Creek subdivision

A resident kayaks on Carrie Street in Jacksonville, while nearby in the Sagewood subdivision, firefighters push flood water away from someone’s lawn.
These are just some of the things locals said happened May 4, when heavy rainfall drenched the county and caused flooding throughout southwest Jacksonville. The flooding and the consequent erosion of ditches near homes have gotten worse over the years, according to locals, and they don’t know the root cause of the problems.
The Jacksonville City Council during its meeting Monday ordered an engineering survey for a portion of the Cotton Creek subdivision, which they say is the first step in alleviating the flooding problems residents face.
The council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Johnny Smith to sign an agreement with S&ME, Inc., for a drainage study in Phase 3 of the subdivision. Before members voted on it, a few of the dozen residents who had come to address the flooding questioned whether the study would be comprehensive enough.
Tracie Schmiedl, who lives on Amanda Lane, asked during the public comments segment of the meeting for council members to reconsider making that authorization, saying there were more areas affected by flooding that needed the study.
“We need a complete study, from Delwood all the way to Cotton Creek,” she said.
Council members Andy Green and Terry Wilson said the contract proposed by the company had only included a portion of Cotton Creek and more studies could be authorized based on the findings of the first one.
“If we don’t start now, we’re not going to get an answer to where it’s all coming from,” Wilson said.
Before the meeting, the council held a public hearing to discuss the flooding issues. Natasha Hammack, who lives on Miranda Lane, showed the council a slideshow that included pictures of flooding and a video which showed water, which appeared to be several inches deep, rushing over a lot next to a home.
“The sheer force of the water is intense,” she said of the flooding in the video.
Hammack said the flooding had damaged property, threatened property values and made conditions unsafe for residents, which is why residents organized to bring the issue before the council.
“We genuinely care about each other. We want to help each other,” she said. “We can’t do that if our neighborhoods are falling apart.”
At Hammack’s home, she said, water from 2.44 miles worth of drainage ditches came to a head on her property, covering her yard with about eight inches of water.
Mark Walker, who lives on Jackson’s Way, said a tree that had fallen in a ditch near his house had caused water to back up there and erosion from the flooding had also exposed a sewer line from his house. He didn’t know who to talk to about it, he said, and he questioned who was responsible for fixing the issues.
Roger Sawyer, who also lives on Jackson’s Way, said his basement is a regular hangout spot for neighborhood kids. Because of the flooding, he said, he has had to pull out the carpeting in the basement.
“I’ve got a bare, concrete floor in my gameroom where the kids play,” he said.
Green said at the end of the public hearing the council is committed to finding solutions to the problem.
“We want to make sure, even in the midst of these issues, you still want to live here,” he said.