The city of Jacksonville rechristened its fire and police stations Tuesday evening in honor of two longtime public servants.
The city unveiled plaques Tuesday night at its Public Safety Complex that officially named the Thomas L. Thompson Jr. Police Department and the Truman Norred Fire Station.
Thompson served 47 years in the Jacksonville Police Department and 30 years as its chief,retiring in November of last year.
Norred spent 25 years as a volunteer emergency medical technician and firefighter in Jacksonville before serving on Jacksonville’s City Council.
Both men and members of their families attended the unveiling, along with dozens of city officials, staff and other well-wishers.
Mayor Johnny Smith, in remarks just before the plaques were revealed, said Thompson’s and Norred’s names might not be immediately familiar to residents decades in the future, but that the marker would ensure they are remembered.
“For both you gentlemen, we hope as people pass by this plaque, they’re going to see that name on there and remember you and what you did for this community,” Smith said.
The Jacksonville Public Safety Complex has been the main home and headquarters of both fire and police departments since its opening in 2017.
Managing Editor Ben Cunningham contributed reporting.