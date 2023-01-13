 Skip to main content
Jacksonville mayor confirms Whataburger news

Whataburgers coming to town

A Texas-originated burger place is coming to Jacksonville, says Jacksonville city officials.

 Courtesy of Whataburger

Jacksonville announced Thursday a new business was coming to town, and within the hour it had residents salivating.

Only 15 minutes after the city posted on social media that the college town was getting the first Whataburger in eastern Alabama, the post erupted with over 80 shares. Less than 24 hours later it had been shared nearly 2000 times.

