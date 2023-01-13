Jacksonville mayor confirms Whataburger news

Jacksonville announced Thursday a new business was coming to town, and within the hour it had residents salivating.
Only 15 minutes after the city posted on social media that the college town was getting the first Whataburger in eastern Alabama, the post erupted with over 80 shares. Less than 24 hours later it had been shared nearly 2000 times.
“We love a good burger,” said Connie Thompson, president of the Jacksonville City Exchange Club.
When Thompson learned of the news during Thursday’s Exchange Club meeting, she reportedly pumped her fists in the air with excitement.
Jacksonville Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally said the city announced the restaurant after it was confirmed Thursday. It is, however, an arrival process that requires patience. Further information such as an opening date will have to wait.
“It will be a little while before you probably get a burger,” Nunnally said, adding that he hopes that it’s as soon as possible.
“I always want another burger place in town. I just love cheeseburgers,” Nunnally said.
For some time now, Thompson said, rumors had swirled in Jacksonville that a store for the 72-year-old Texas-based chain was coming to the city. Mayor Johnny Smith put those rumors to rest at Thursday’s Exchange Club Meeting by confirming their truth.
The store will be placed in the empty lot next to Jack’s on Pelham road in Jacksonville, with two other businesses in the same area — a T-Mobile store and a Dunkin coffee shop.
“I’m looking forward to it. My husband and I like to eat out a lot, and we have had Whataburger,” Thompson said.
No longer will Calhoun County residents have to drive a ways — most of its stores are in Texas and the West — to get a giant ‘Whataburger’ to appease their junk food cravings.
“They’ve got these double cheeseburgers that are the size of pancakes. Maybe I shouldn’t have those, but I love them so I will,” Nunnally said with a laugh.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.