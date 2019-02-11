JACKSONVILLE —What’s left of Jacksonville’s old cotton mill may soon be turned into apartments, City Council members said at their meeting Monday night.
A company called Camden Partners has reached out to the city with plans to turn some of the mill’s remaining buildings into apartments, according to Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth. The mill site — known as Union Yarn Mill before its 2001 closure, and as Profile Mill before that — is on Alexandria Road near the city’s community center.
“The city has been looking at doing something with the property for a while now,” she said. “Something may finally get done to it soon.”
The council in 2005 declined to approve a plan that would have seen developers turn the former mill into loft apartments, retail shops and a new home for City Hall. Much of the council at the time balked at the $3 million investment from the city expected as part of the project.
The developers later sold off the largest of the mill’s buildings, which was eventually demolished a decade ago. The site’s oldest structure, dating to the mill’s 1906 opening, remains in the city’s hands. Another building at the site is now owned by Calderys, which runs a refractory plant nearby on Francis Street Southwest.
The Atlanta-based Camden Partners plans to turn the city-owned space into rental properties, although it’s unclear if the city will have to contribute money to the project. Attempts to reach the company were unsuccessful Tuesday.
City Administrator Albertha Grant on Tuesday said Camden isn’t the only company interested in taking control of the property. Calderys is also looking into purchasing the mill property it doesn’t already own, but Grant said it’s unclear what they would do with the property.
“The City Council is taking its time with the decision since we have two options for the site,” she said.
The City Council also unanimously approved an ordinance to designate the former police station and jail on Ladiga Street at the Public Square as surplus property. This action was taken to allow a film company to use the vacant building for a project, but the ordinance is broad enough to allow other entities to use the building in the future. The city left the building empty after opening the new Public Safety Complex at the south end of town in 2017.
Knockemstiff Inc. will film in the city from Feb. 19 through sometime in March, according to the City Council. Sudduth said she wasn’t sure what was going to be filmed there, but council members agreed that this could bring more people into the city for similar projects or just business in general.
In other business, the council heard plans for this year’s farmers market season. This year the farmers market will be held in the pocket park across from City Hall, according to Marisa Preuninger, the market manager of the farmers market season.
Councilman Jimmy Harrell wanted to make sure the farmers market manager understands that the city hopes to pave that lot sometime during the summer, which may mean it will be displaced for a week.
“We need to let them know we plan on paving that property once we get the funds,” he said.
The council agreed to add that amendment to the agreement before the mayor signs it.
The council also approved a new job description for fire chief. The description added a few items suggested by the Civil Service Board, such as having a GED or high school diploma, a drug screening and stating that the new chief will be responsible for the strategic planning and future development of the department.
The council also made two proclamations for holidays. The city will hold Arbor Day on Feb. 21 and Star Spangled Banner Day on March 3, the day in 1931 when President Herbert Hoover designated the song as the nation’s anthem.
The City Council also announced a celebration marking a year since Jacksonville was devastated by a tornado. The city will hold an event at the community center with music and food from 5-7 p.m. March 16.