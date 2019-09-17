A Jacksonville State University student’s cat was expected Tuesday to fully recover after the animal was found wounded with an arrow the night before.
Brandon Phillips said he and his girlfriend were leaving his home on Mountain Street around 7 p.m. Monday to buy groceries when his girlfriend noticed his cat, Kaz, an orange American shorthair, lying near the railing on his porch. At first, Phillips said, his girlfriend thought a stick was lying on top of the cat, but then she noticed blood.
“He looked pretty pathetic,” Phillips said. “He looked like he was just waiting to die.”
Phillips said they took Kaz to VCA Animal Medical Center of Northeast Alabama in Anniston, where he remained Tuesday afternoon. Phillips said Kaz is set to undergo surgery Tuesday night.
“Last night, they weren’t sure. They were saying that they were going to have to amputate his leg because the arrow went through,” Phillips said. “Now, they’re saying they might can save it.”
After Phillips left Kaz at the animal hospital, he said, he went to the Jacksonville police station around 9 p.m. to file a report. However, Phillips said, the officer he spoke to refused to take one.
“He pretty much told me it was a waste of his time to do it because nothing would come from it,” Phillips said.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said the failure to take a report Monday was the result of an “administrative issue” he’s looking into.
Wood said he spoke to Phillips on Tuesday, and planned to have him come back to the station that night to file a report. Wood said the incident is under investigation, and the city’s animal control officer should follow up with staff at Animal Medical Center.
Staff at the veterinary hospital confirmed Tuesday that Kaz was being treated there, but declined to provide details on the cat’s condition.
Phillips said Tuesday he didn’t know who could have shot Kaz, or why anyone would. Phillips said he rescued the cat five years ago from the side of the road, and has lived with him at the same Mountain Street home for four years with no problems.
Wood encouraged anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Jacksonville police at 256-435-6448 or CrimeStoppers at 256-238-1414.
He also urged anyone faced with an emergency situation to call police as soon as possible.