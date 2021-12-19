Jacksonville man found dead after crash

A young Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash off of Old Broadwell Mill Road between Jacksonville and Weaver early Sunday morning, officials say.
Kenneth David Smith, 21, of Jacksonville, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway, resulting in his being ejected from the vehicle upon impact with a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Calhoun County Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden said it was unclear what time the accident occurred, just that it happened sometime during the night.
“A passerby saw the car and called it in,” Bowden said. “We pronounced him there on the scene.”
Bowden said police and first responders were on the scene and alerted the coroner’s office of the deceased just after 5 a.m.
Bowden said alcohol did not appear to be involved, though ALEA is investigating the cause of the accident. No autopsy will be performed.