Piedmont police charged a Jacksonville man Tuesday after he was allegedly found with heroin and methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Hunter Taylor, 22, was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Piedmont police chief Freddie Norton said an officer tried to stop Taylor on Tuesday when he noticed there was no tag on Taylor’s motorcycle. Norton said the officer chased Taylor onto Johnson Street, a dead-end road, where he was arrested.
Police said Taylor was found with nearly 30 grams of meth, about 6 grams of heroin and a glass pipe with residue on it.
Taylor remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $610,500. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 15.
Trafficking meth and trafficking heroin are both Class A felonies, which can be penalized by a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.