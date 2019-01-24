Jacksonville police took a man into custody Monday after police say he tried to break into a Jacksonville home.
Daquan Martrez Martin, 19, of Jacksonville was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted burglary Tuesday. Jacksonville police said they located Martin with the help of members of the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said in a Wednesday press release that they received a report of an unidentified black male trying to break into a home on the 900 block of Ivan Drive Southwest while armed with a handgun on Monday. Later that day, police said they spoke to the homeowner, identified Martin and obtained his arrest warrants.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said Martin has a “violent past,” and been charged and convicted on similar charges before.
“He was already out on two burglaries, so we got his bond revoked on those,” Wood said. “He had just pleaded guilty to two other burglary charges.”
On Tuesday, Wood said Martin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with his bond set at $50,000 cash. Wood said Martin’s criminal record was a factor in his bond amount.
“We felt it was important to get him off the streets,” Wood said.
Wood said Martin’s charge is a Class B felony, meaning Martin could face up to two decades in prison, according to state law.
Martin is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, according to police.