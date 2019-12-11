The Jacksonville Public Library is set to hold a “birthday party” for Alabama on Saturday, but, if you ask the library’s director, it’s a culmination of a yearlong celebration of Alabama’s 200 years as a state.
“We’ve really tried to get into Alabama history all throughout the year,” said Barbara Rowell.
From presentations to genealogy workshops to a beefed up version of the library’s annual historic cemetery stroll, Saturday’s celebration caps off an effort by the library to help preserve, and recall, local history.
“That’s what the library is all about after all, is education,” Rowell said. “I like to think we educate in an entertaining way.”
On Saturday, the library will serve one last history lesson — and cake and ice cream — on the 200th anniversary of the day Alabama became a state: Dec. 14, 1819.
At 1 p.m., the library will hold a presentation from photographers Wanda and Michael Green.
“They’ve traveled all around the state, taking pictures and building a slideshow presentation,” Rowell said. The two have photographed nearly all of the almost 300 historic Alabama locations featured in PastPort, a printed passport and smartphone app published for the Alabama bicentennial.
Afterwards, a special quilt, crafted by J.O.Y. Quilters’ Guild in Jacksonville, will be raffled off, before celebratory Alabama birthday cake and ice cream are served.
“It’s really a one-of-a-kind quilt celebrating our state’s history,” Rowell said.
The quilt has patches dedicated to race cars, Mardis Gras and even the white shirt and red suspenders of famed Alabama meteorologist James Spann.
Rowell said the hopes the library’s 2019 efforts in history education helped locals gain an understanding and appreciation of Alabama’s past.
“I think it’s very important,” Rowell said. “There’s the old saying, that ‘Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.’ There’s a lot we can learn internationally, nationally and regionally, but also in our state.”
Rowell’s educative efforts don’t come without a prior love of the subject matter.
“There is a sense of pride about where you live,” Rowell said. “It makes you pause and think about people that lived here so long ago, where they worked and what they did.”