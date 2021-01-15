Jacksonville lawmaker to bring back distracted driving bill

A Calhoun County lawmaker hopes to pass a bill to stiffen the state’s distracted-driving laws when the Alabama Legislature reconvenes next month.
Rep. Koven L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, has filed a bill that would prohibit drivers from holding a cell phone while driving.
“We’ve got a no-texting law now, but anybody can drive down the road talking on a cell phone,” Brown said.
Alabama banned texting while driving in 2012, back when the ubiquity of smartphones was still a relatively new thing. It’s never been an easy thing to enforce.
“The current law is problematic, because it’s hard to prove that they were violating the law as it’s written,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood. “They can say ‘I wasn’t texting, I was looking at Google Maps.’”
Brown’s bill explicitly prohibits drivers from taking photos or watching videos on a cell phone while driving — and it prohibits them from holding a cell phone at all while behind the wheel. Talking via Bluetooth is acceptable under the bill, Brown said.
The texting-while-driving ban carries a $25 penalty for a first offense, but Brown’s bill would carry a $100 first-time fine.
Brown said many critics of distracted driving have urged him to go further — with a ban on eating in the car, for instance.
“I want to have a bill that I can pass,” Brown said.
It’s the third time Brown has brought a distracted-driving bill to the house, the lawmaker said. The bill hasn’t run into significant opposition but has had some bad luck. Last year, for instance, the bill was still working its way through the House when COVID-19 cut short much of the Legislature’s activity.
“I got it out of committee, but then coronavirus hit and we didn’t pass anything but budgets after that,” he said.
Coronavirus is likely to make its mark on the coming legislative session too, Brown said. For instance, he said, House members are likely to convene both in the House chamber and overflow rooms so they can maintain social distancing.
The legislative session starts Feb. 2.