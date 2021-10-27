Jacksonville knife company holding sale in November

Potential customers who want to see how knives are made will have that chance during a weekend in November when a longtime Jacksonville manufacturer opens its doors for an annual sale.
Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery, said he hopes more than 3,000 visit the event, which is being held for the 25th time.
“We are a 30-year-old company,” he said, “and the annual sale has been a success. We look forward to it.”
In addition to selling knives Nov. 18-21, employees will operate sanding machines, assemble knives or operate other machines — all so the customers can view their operations.
About half of the usual customers who come to the sale are local, while the other half are out-of-towners.
“We have people come from Texas, Arkansas, Arizona and a lot of them come from Georgia,” Griffey said. “The sale has become a big deal.”
Price discounts range from 40 to 80 percent, and apply to both first-quality knives — used for everything from cooking in the kitchen to hunting in the field — as well as those with minor defects, such as a tiny hole in the handle or a knothole. Some knives exist due to manufacturing overruns, and some have what the company calls “blems,” or blemishes.
“We sell off our mistakes,” Griffey said.
Bear Cutlery not only makes a variety of knives of stainless steel, carbon steel, and high-definition Damascus steel, but also sells several knife brands, such as Rada, Forester and Benchmark kitchen cutlery.
The sale will be Nov. 18-21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first three days and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the final day.