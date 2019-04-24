Downtown Jacksonville hosts two separate but equally wholesome events Saturday that benefit the arts and the environment, respectively.
The Jacksonville Arts Council will host “Fair on the Square,” an annual celebration on Public Square that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. The free fair features hours of live entertainment, according to Nancy Gillespie, chairperson of the arts council.
“It takes three people to arrange the music for the day,” she said, noting that several bands would perform during the fair. She said acts include soul music, community bands and more.
Vendors will sell their wares throughout the day, with items ranging from the exotic, like origami owl jewelry, to the oddly specific, like homemade organic dog treats.
Money raised at the fair will go toward supporting the arts in local schools, Gillespie said.
“We’re looking for a big day,” she said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
The city’s other event happens to be all about beauty: “Take Pride in Jacksonville Day” is a citywide cleanup to take trash off city streets. Volunteers can visit a registration table at City Hall starting at 8 a.m. for cleaning assignments to find an area for beautification.
Those interested in smartening up their homes and garages can bring recyclables to City Hall from 8 a.m. to noon. Acceptable items include cardboard, paper, plastic, electronics (except monitors and televisions) and aluminum cans, including paint cans. A document shredder will be available, with usage limited to six “standard-sized” bags or boxes per vehicle.
Finally, the city landfill, located at 164 Piedmont Jacksonville Road, will take free drop-offs from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.