JACKSONVILLE — The city will hire a new information technology supervisor after the City Council voted in favor Monday night, though the current IT manager had misgivings.
Matt Walz, who owns Matt’s Computer in town, told the council — minus members Tony Taylor and Sandra Suddeth — during public comment that he had run computer services for the Police and Fire departments and some departments of City Hall for more than a decade. He also said he designed the network system for the Public Safety Complex, where both departments have offices.
Walz said the change had not been discussed with him.
“I hold countless notes — books of notes — on the city network system,” he said, “and nobody has come to me and said, ‘We’re going to go in a different direction.’”
Council members didn’t respond after Walz’s comment, and the new IT manager, Timothy E. Smith, didn’t seem to be at the meeting.
The meeting lasted only about 10 minutes. The council didn’t hold its customary pre-meeting work session.
During the meeting, the City Council also:
— Appointed E. Holley Murray as city clerk effective immediately. The previous clerk, Antonia Fanning, resigned from the position on Oct. 3 for a job at the Anniston Army Depot. Patty Sheppard, executive administrative assistant to Mayor Johnny Smith, has held the position since then, with some of the work offloaded to various departments.
— Approved charged-off accounts for the Waterworks, Gas and Sewer Board for the period from Feb. 10 to July 10 this year.
— Authorized the mayor to sign a 1-year contract with TEI Landmark Audio for audiobook leasing at a cost of $9,990. The audiobooks are for the public library, Sheppard said.
— Approved a list of current volunteer firefighters.