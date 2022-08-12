 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jacksonville High School starts first day with new K9 friend

Find anything?

A police dog named 'Flint' and his handler, Officer Jeremy Penny, pause at a locker at Jacksonville High School Wednesday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The hallways of Jacksonville High School were much like those of any other school Thursday morning, as streams of kids flowed through them on their way to classrooms at the start of a new year.

Only this year, those halls got a furry addition in the form of a floppy-eared K9 officer named “Flint.” 