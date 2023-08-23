 Skip to main content
The 'grass' is always greener ...

Jacksonville High School opens renovated stadium boasting synthetic-turf field

Stadium

An aerial view of Golden Eagle stadium.

 Courtesy City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Golden Eagle Stadium was finally ready for its close-up Tuesday as the newly renovated space reopened for Jacksonville High School’s spirit night. 

Athletes, cheerleaders and band members layered the field as families and community leaders poured into the stadium for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the introduction of each of the student organizations. 

Signing the ribbon

Jacksonville school board member Marita Watson and City Councilwoman Sherry Laster sign the ceremonial ribbon at the reopening of the Golden Eagle Stadium Tuesday evening.

