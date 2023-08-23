Jacksonville High School opens renovated stadium boasting synthetic-turf field

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Golden Eagle Stadium was finally ready for its close-up Tuesday as the newly renovated space reopened for Jacksonville High School’s spirit night.
Athletes, cheerleaders and band members layered the field as families and community leaders poured into the stadium for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the introduction of each of the student organizations.
Jacksonville school Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard stood on the field surrounded by the school board and City Council members, city mayor, and elected officials ready to cut the ribbon. Each member ceremoniously signed the ribbon.
Howard said he was excited about the opportunities the new space could bring.
The field itself is top-of-the-line turf that has several features such as compression padding underneath and technology to help keep the field cooler. In addition to the fancy new field turf, new visitor seating was built, bringing the total number of seating from 800 to 2000 seats on the visitors side.
It also added a new bathroom facility on the visitors side, a new putting green adjacent to the field, and a new track.
“There’s still a few more layers left to it, and it still has some more stuff to do to it but it’ll be done in the next couple of weeks and we’ll have a full track as well,” Howard said.
Asked if it boosts the overall aesthetic of the field, Howard said, “absolutely.”
“You won’t have to worry about rain-outs anymore. You won’t have to worry about any type of mud, sprinklers, or anything like that. It’ll be great for our football team, the soccer team, and the band to be able to use the turf, and then for our track teams and everybody else to be able to use the outside edges. It’s gonna be really nice,” Howard said.
The new field also allows for the school to host collegiate-level events, Howard said.
“We love the partnership this will create between us, JSU and the city. We hope to host band competitions here. We want to make a vie for the sectionals track tournament for the state of Alabama, and if we can get that it will bring a lot of revenue and a lot of people to the area,” Howard said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.