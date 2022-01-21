Jacksonville has a city hall transition plan

Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said many decisions about a new City Hall building have been made, along with decisions about how to carry out the logistical transition from old to new.
The demolition of the current City Hall is to begin around June. Its location is 320 Church Ave., SE, the same site for the new 12,500-square-foot city hall. Its construction should begin by July. The new building is to take about 18 months to build, and the city could set the grand opening for early 2024.
“I am meeting with the architect this week,” Smith said. “We may get some updates, but that is our timing now. I wish this all could be quicker, but I am excited because we need that new building.”
During the transition process, city offices will be split among three locations:
• The mayor’s office will be in the Jacksonville Train Depot building.
• The departments of finance, building inspection, planning & building, and the reception area are to be at the city school system’s bus barn on the Jacksonville-Alexandria Road near Bear & Son Cutlery.
• The Civil Service Board will move into the Public Safety Complex. Also, the offices for public information, information technology and the city attorney will be in the complex.
“I wish this could all be quicker,” Smith said, “We need something more than the old building we are in now. It will tough, though, because we will be packed in.”
Ben Nunnally, the public information officer, said the employees will not enjoy being split apart but the end result is worth the separation.
“We employees are looking forward to having a nice office but also to having a new place that our residents can look at and be proud of,” Nunnally said. “We hope they will enjoy visiting the office and getting the help they need.”