Jacksonville gym coming back strong from storm

Almost two years after a tornado rocked Jacksonville and wrecked the local CrossFit gym, the workout spot has found a new, permanent home.
The old location was on Alabama 204, just across the street from West Point Baptist Church, which was demolished by an EF-3 tornado on March 19, 2018. The old gym encompassed about 5,000 square feet, with two big bay doors, according to business owner John Mayfield. The tornado sucked out one of those doors, he said, and though the building looked fine from the outside, building inspectors shut it down soon after. It had apparently been shifted on its foundation, and was later torn down by the property owners. But the gym wasn’t ready to be counted out.
“I think we missed one day after the tornado,” Mayfield said. “We started holding classes in the parking lot at the Ladiga Trail.”
The gym will open its new location Feb. 3 at 211 Francis St. E., according to Mayfield, a space that’s about double the original building’s size. The new space comes with two separate bathrooms — something members have missed while the business moved between temporary locations — and showers.
“People stuck with us,” Mayfield said. “They’re really excited and pumped about having space again.”
According to Adam Allen, a managing partner with SCI Group and DSM Holdings, which owns the property, work on the parking lot at the site is starting this week.
“It’s the only thing we really have left to do,” Allen said.
Allen told the city Planning Commission in December that the building has 20,000 square feet in total, though only a portion of that will be dedicated to the CrossFit gym.
The city might also see a car wash built on a narrow strip of land between Chick-fil-A and Jack’s, according to the minutes from that same commission meeting. The business is to be developed by Triple C Development, a Centre-based company that owns Zippys and Mach-1 car wash locations in Cherokee County.
Daniel Johnson and Gary Wright, representatives of the company, told the commission they plan to use the driveway built during Chick-fil-A’s construction last year for street access, and that most water will recirculate through the wash, while only some will be pumped into the sanitary sewer access on Church Avenue.
Attempts to reach Triple C Development Wednesday for more information were unsuccessful.