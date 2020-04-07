Jacksonville gives raise to first responders working through pandemic

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville City Council gave the city’s first responders a raise Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members unanimously voted to give the city’s police and firefighters a $2 hourly raise while they work through the pandemic at an afternoon meeting that was rescheduled from April 13.
“Our first responders put themselves in harm’s way. They do it every day, but it’s a lot more dangerous today, going to a call and not knowing if a person has the virus” Mayor Johnny Smith said. “We felt like we needed to give them some kind of incentive to get them through this.”
Smith said the raises were part of the city’s infectious disease policy, which the city implemented Tuesday.
Smith said he could rescind that raise at any time, but he has no plans to do so any time soon.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said first responders don’t do their jobs to be paid, but he appreciates the raise.
“I think the first responder guys will be excited to get it,” Wood said. “We realize, getting into this job, it’s not about the money, but I think every time we get a little bit extra, it helps.”
Before the meeting, Smith said the city had already required staff who could to work remotely and first responders to use “flexible schedules,” another part of the formal policy.
In other business, the City Council:
— Approved an audit report for the Jacksonville Water, Gas and Sewer Board prepared by Edgar and Associates, LLC.
— Approved a $22,104 payment from the Police Department to Axon Enterprises Inc. for cameras and digital storage police purchased years ago.