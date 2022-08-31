 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jacksonville FUMC has a renewed outreach to children and parents

Day Care Jville

The classroom of Heather Davis has a lively set of three-year-olds at the day care of First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Everything is new at Kids’ 1st Academy day care at the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. The day care was recently renovated after being shut down during the COVID pandemic. 

“The classrooms have new walls, new paint, new furniture and even new toys,” said Jennifer Dobbins, the coordinator for the day care.