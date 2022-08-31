Jacksonville FUMC has a renewed outreach to children and parents

Everything is new at Kids’ 1st Academy day care at the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. The day care was recently renovated after being shut down during the COVID pandemic.
“The classrooms have new walls, new paint, new furniture and even new toys,” said Jennifer Dobbins, the coordinator for the day care.
“Kids’ 1st Academy is part of the very fiber of our church and the flavor of our community,” said the church’s minister, the Rev. Steve West. “Jesus said ‘let the children come to me,’ and we believe in doing what Jesus did.”
The church’s previous day care originated in 1998 and began as a mother’s-day-out program, according to the day care’s board chairwoman Marita Watson.
“It grew into a full-fledged childcare facility,” she said.
Dobbins is glad to have a new job.
“Working with small children is something I have always wanted to do,” she said.
Her job involves her staff and the 33 children from ages six to pre-kindergarten, along with children who come after school up through the sixth grade. The hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Dobbins’ job, which began in June, required that she set up each classroom and hire a staff, but she feels prepared for the job. She has an associate degree in early childhood education and 10 years of experience at other day cares throughout the county.
Watson, a retired educator, said the day care’s purpose is twofold: It is a service and outreach to parents in the community, and it teaches the gospel to young children.
We focus on biblical teachings, Bible verses, songs, religion and Christianity,” Watson said. “Those things are in the curriculum, which is called ABEKA. Our board members for the day care have more than 150 years of educational experience. We know how important education is and how important it is to teach children at a young age. Today’s emphasis on literacy gives these children an opportunity to be more successful in school.”
Both Watson and Dobbins said they are proponents of helping children develop. In addition to the ABEKA curriculum, even the children in the nursery have a program called “Talk to Me, Baby.”
“They can learn,” Watson said. “The neurons in their brains make so many connections before age three. We need to facilitate their growth and development at an early age.”
Currently, the day care is full, except for some availability in the three- and four-year-old classes. Those interested in enrolling their children or being placed on a waiting list should call 256-782-3088 and leave a message with a name and return phone number.