Jacksonville fire grant allowing purchase of new cameras, hoses

The Jacksonville Fire Department received a substantial grant this week that will allow it to upgrade much of its outdated equipment and buy new thermal imaging cameras.
The specialized cameras allow firefighters to observe their surroundings better when flames and thick smoke impair their field of vision.
According to the press release, the Jacksonville Fire Department received a $162,600 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an effort “to support first responders and create community resilience.”
The new state-of-the-art systems will allow the firefighters to have a much better understanding of what they are dealing with before ever stepping inside the building.
“The cameras allow the firefighters to see through thick, black smoke and help them maneuver through the site,” said fire Chief Keith Kadle in the press release. “You can see the outlines of people 一 it’s really good for victim rescue.”
City of Jacksonville Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally explained that the cameras are handheld devices that could be used by the firefighters entering the structure, or by the commanders at the scene to plot a strategy before entering by locating where the hot spots were.
“The technology is so incredibly useful for the sake of lifesaving,” Nunnally said.
“We’re really grateful to have gotten the grant,” Nunnally said. “The fire department is grateful to the City Council for approving the match. They spent a little bit of extra money to meet the conditions of the grant. And for something like this, it’s really going to be the difference between life and death.”
Assistant Chief Justin Minton and Lieutenant Hunter Horton with the Jacksonville Fire Department were responsible for researching the cameras and figuring out where the money would be best spent.
Horton said the fire department applied for this grant nearly a year ago and even in that short period of time the cameras have been updated in terms of their technology.
Horton explained that the thermal imaging cameras, at $7,800, represented only one expenditure within the full grant.
“The way the equipment grant was broke down was per truck,” Horton said. “So the grant allowed us to purchase three thermal imagers.”
Horton said the grant was primarily for updating the hoses on their trucks. The hoses the department has been using, according to Horton, is not cheap to replace.
“There’s a good portion of it that’s 20 plus years old,” Horton said. “And some of this hose cost us $550 a section and we have to have a whole lot. So it adds up very quick.”
Horton said new nozzles, adaptors, and new ventilation systems were among other items on the purchase list. The previous ventilation systems that pushed smoke out of the area were gas powered.
“Everything in the fire service is kind of slowly starting to swap over to battery powered,” Horton said. “A lot of our equipment can’t run in a smoke filled environment because it needs oxygen. So there’s been a large push to go to battery powered.”
Horton said they currently have a couple of the battery-powered fans, but the new grant would allow them to exchange all of their gas-powered fans to the new ones.