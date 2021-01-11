Jacksonville establishes truck routes in city

The Jacksonville City Council on Monday established truck routes throughout the city, limiting them mainly to major roads such as Alabama 21 and George Douthit Drive.
The council voted at an evening meeting to amend and replace an ordinance in order to do so. The ordinance passed after City Council members held a first reading and public hearing in December, at which no one spoke.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said at a meeting in November that 18-wheelers can have difficulty driving on certain city streets, sometimes knocking over street signs.
The City Council also decided that the city would participate in this year’s severe weather preparedness tax holiday during the last full weekend of February.
While council members were unsure whether the city has participated before, they agreed during a work session before the meeting the holiday could help local businesses and bring tax revenue to the city if people buy non-exempt items.
Council members also agreed to approve up to 80 hours of paid emergency sick leave to all of the city’s Water, Gas and Sewer Board employees between January and the end of March. They said at the work session funds from the CARES Act had run out, and agreed to use city money if they could not extend CARES Act funding or get it covered by FEMA.
The council also voted to enter its yearly agreement with Trane U.S., Inc for maintenance to the Public Safety Complex’s equipment and controls. It also voted to enter an agreement with Cornerstone Warranty, Service and Supply for maintenance of the complex’s security locking system and security control.
In other business, the council:
— Terminated police officer Evan Ontiveros due to an off-duty accident that left him unable to perform the duties of his job.
— Accepted a home inspection report for a property in the 100 block of 10th Street Northeast.