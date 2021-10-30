Jacksonville enjoys square dancing without The Square

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s Delta Zeta sorority teamed up with Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) Friday evening to bring the community their first ever Boots and BBQ — a square dancing fundraising event.
Originally to be held in the town square, the festivities migrated indoors to the Jacksonville Community Center gym on account of cooler temperatures and rain.
Lexie Gilbert, Vice President of Philanthropy for Delta Zeta and coordinator of the event, said she had monitored the weather and had met with PARD’s director Janis Burns to come up with an alternative plan if it looked as if the weather would be less than optimal. Friday morning, organizers made the call to move the event to the gym.
“I think it’s going to be better that it’s inside anyways, because it’s very cold outside,” Gilbert said. “And it’s just that gross sprinkling. It turned out a lot better than I think it would have outside.”
The band Cab 87 provided the live music while an international professional square dance caller, Wayne Shoemaker, traveled from Texas to head the event.
“The area here is beautiful,” Shoemaker said. “From what we've seen, Anniston is a pretty little town compared to where we came from. We enjoyed our stay at the Finial hotel, a beautiful property in Anniston.”
Shoemaker said he made the drive from Texas because of his “sweet niece, Lexie,” and because he sincerely loves what he does. He said that while most of the events he calls are in Texas and Oklahoma, he has had the opportunity to perform at some pretty interesting places.
“The coolest, most unusual place or event I've called for was a national convention for people suffering from narcolepsy,” Shoemaker said. “I've had the pleasure of calling in Ontario, Canada, and Sofia, Bulgaria.”
Groups of eight gathered in the gym’s center stumbling through Shoemaker’s instruction, laughing as they bumped into one another. It wasn’t long before they got the hang of it and the sound of clacking boots on wooden floors beat to the rhythm of the calls.
“I was actually very surprised when we first started showing up, before it even started people were lining up,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said the sorority wanted to bring the community together for some fun food and dancing while raising money for their partner charity.
Various booths bordered the inside of the gym selling T-shirts, raffle tickets, and barbecue dinners. Another table sat unmanned with canned and dry food for the sorority’s food drive for the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.
Jacksonville Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally was pleased with what he saw as he took notes for the city’s social media.
“We’re glad to be able to have an event that brings everybody together like this,” Nunnally said. “Last year, of course, we didn’t get to do a lot of these public events — bringing the community together. And this year even though ‘old man rain’ tried to flood us out, keep us from having any fun, here we are anyway.”
Though the other events that had been scheduled, such as the city library’s ghost tour and horse-drawn wagon rides, were canceled due to the rain, the square dancing fun could not be stolen by bad weather.
“Parks and Rec is an unstoppable force of good times,” Nunnally said.
Danielle Knight of the sorority’s Philanthropy Committee, and volunteer/Delta Zeta member Ansley Wallace were working the ticket booth out front. Wallace explained that the sorority typically holds two large events every year with one during the fall semester and one in the spring.
“This is our first time doing Boots and BBQ, but in the spring we usually do a Watermelon Bash,” Wallace said.
Knight said they also do smaller events throughout the year, always striving towards raising funds for their charities.
“Our philanthropy is speech and hearing,” Knight said. “Most of our proceeds either go to the Painted Turtle Camp, which is a camp for terminally ill children, and then the other half goes to the StarKey Hearing Foundation.”
Knight said for every $100 Delta Zeta raises, StarKey Hearing donates a free pair of hearing aids to someone in need.