JACKSONVILLE — Some Alabama driver’s license offices will have new Saturday hours for at least the next year, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Those locations include Montgomery, Sheffield, Tuscaloosa, Dothan and the Jacksonville office, located on Alabama 21 inside the State Troopers post just south of Wal-Mart. Each office will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting this Saturday, in addition to the Birmingham, Opelika, Mobile and Huntsville offices, which already have weekend hours.
According to Capt. Jonathan Archer of ALEA’s Driver License Division, the extra day should reduce wait times and make routine visits easier. People might not need to take time off from work, or worry about picking up their kids from school, if they can wait until Saturday to renew their license or take a driving exam.
“We’re having really good success and a lot of people are taking advantage of it,” Archer said. The Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile offices acted as a pilot for the new hours; he said his department has seen reduced wait times since those locations got the extra day.
The new hours might be convenient, but their main purpose is to ease a predicted influx of customers through Oct. 1, the deadline to apply for a STAR ID — the state’s version of the federal Department of Homeland Security’s REAL ID program — the only accepted form of ID for air travel and entry to some government facilities after the deadline.
“For people to travel domestically in 2020, their driver’s license has to have the star on it,” Archer said.
STAR licenses are only issued through ALEA license offices, so a trip to the local county administration building, which is enough for renewals, won’t be an option. STAR licenses aren’t mandatory for everyday purposes like driving a car or voting, Archer said, and they don’t cost any more than a typical license.
People at the State Trooper post in Jacksonville seemed happy about the new hours Thursday morning, though none had to skip work or keep their kids out of school to make it to the license office that day.
“I think it’s a good decision,” said Monique Arnold, an Oxford mother who homeschools her kids and works from home. “Most people aren’t as flexible as I am, so they can get in and take care of what they need to.”
Arnold was at the office waiting for her 16-year-old son to finish his driver permit exam, she said. Her family moved to Oxford a few years ago from out of state; getting Alabama licenses for herself and her husband had been a much longer visit than Thursday’s, when she simply made an appointment for the exam, she explained.
Shadona Burks, an Anniston resident waiting for her husband to get his license, said she didn’t have to miss work to get to the license office that day, but she would still probably have come on a Saturday if the option had been available.
Clay Ingram, public relations and marketing manager with AAA Alabama in Birmingham, said shorter waits mean fewer frustrated visitors.
“It’s something people have to spend money on, and they’d rather not, but it’s part of the deal,” Ingram said. “When they spend several hours waiting in line for something they don’t want to spend money on, they can easily get upset. Being able to get more people in quickly will be a great public service.”
Alabama residents have been vocal about changes in the past that have made license office visits more difficult; in 2015, Gov. Robert Bentley introduced a plan to close 31 license offices as part of a cost-saving measure, along with some state parks.
Public response didn’t favor the change, and critics argued that because the affected counties were majority black, closed office might affect voting under the Civil Rights Act. Some offices were set to reopen for at least part of each month, like Centre’s, which opened only on the first Tuesday of each month. Archer said that office — along with each of the other 73 in the state — is now open at least once per week.
The new Saturday hours may only be temporary, Archer explained.
“I think that’s how leadership sees it, but we’re going to stay at it through October of next year,” he said.