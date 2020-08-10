Jacksonville council will hear no more monument discussion after next meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The City Council will hear its final public comments about what to do with a Confederate monument on Public Square on Aug. 24, the date of its next meeting, before making a final decision on its fate.
Council President Sandra Fox Sudduth included discussion about the monument on the council’s work session agenda, noting that while the council had heard opinions from Jacksonville residents and others visiting from outside the city, council members had yet to discuss the issue amongst themselves during a meeting. Sudduth said she would like to see the monument moved, either to the city cemetery or Janney Furnace, a site important to Confederate history. Sudduth, who is the only Black person on the council, was the only council member to offer a direct opinion on the monument or its meaning in the community during the discussion that followed.
“For many years I’ve seen that statue, and it has represented a lot of things that have not been pleasant to me,” Sudduth said. She said everyone has a history, and everyone should recognize history. “The statue, I don’t see it as moving, I see it as relocating it to a historical place.”
Councilman Terry Wilson suggested that the council announce a stop to public comments about the monument at its next meeting, and that Sudduth, as council president, should appoint members to a committee that would decide what to do with the monument after that date.
Both he and Councilman Jerry Parris, along with Sudduth, considered appealing to legislators to make changes to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, which protects structures more than 40 years old that are dedicated in memorial to people or groups, including most Confederate monuments.
Parris said the law had been harmful in ways that legislators hadn’t considered. For instance, football stadiums with historic names can’t be modified without incurring a $25,000 fine for violations of the act; adding a new Jumbotron carries the same fine as moving monuments. Waivers are available for certain kinds of work, according to the act, but only on historic sites less than 40 years old.
Merrill Hall, a Jacksonville State University building torn apart by the March 2018 tornado, is over that age; according to the text of the law, the building — named in memoriam to school trustee Hugh D. Merrill — cannot be altered or demolished, even to make way for a replacement facility.
“The law that was written was a terribly conceived law,” Parris said. “We need to push really hard to say we need to go back and redo this law.”
Both Parris and Councilman Tony Taylor said that the law would have to be followed, citing an oath taken by council members to uphold state laws in their duties. Wilson echoed Parris in statements that lawmakers should consider changes to the act.
During public comments at the end of the meeting, six people spoke in favor of keeping the monument in place; some members of the audience cheered and clapped after they left the podium. One person spoke in favor of moving the monument to another site; afterward, an audience member in the back of the council chamber “booed” quietly.
During its meeting, the council also:
— Approved a series of called work sessions at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13, 17, 20 and 31 to discuss the next fiscal year budget.
— Accepted a report from the Planning Commission about a request to rezone property from residential to general business at the intersection of Nisbet Street Southwest and Smith Circle Northwest. A public hearing is set for Sept. 24.
— Transferred a service agreement with Sparklight, formerly CableOne, to Hargray of Alabama, which has purchased the cable company’s infrastructure and will take over cable services in Calhoun County later this year.
— Approved a plan to use a United States Department of Agriculture loan resolution plan to help pay for a fire engine with a 100-foot ladder ordered by the city Fire Department. The ladder will allow firefighters to reach the upper levels of Houston Cole Library on the JSU campus in an emergency. Fire Chief Keith Kadle said he hoped to have the engine by December at the latest, if the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stalled work too much at the manufacturing site.
— Heard about and approved a plan from Raymond James and Associates, an international finance firm with offices in Birmingham, to refinance general obligation bonds from 2015 and a bank loan from 2017, both at lower interest rates. The city’s repayment schedule will remain the same, but the lower interest rates should save money over time.
— Extended the city’s commitment to participate in the Anniston/Calhoun County HOME Consortium.