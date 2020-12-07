Jacksonville council takes steps toward heavy-vehicle rules in city

JACKSONVILLE — City officials discussed several issues pertaining to public and to residents’ property Monday evening.
The City Council held a first reading of an ordinance that would establish truck routes and limit heavy vehicles on city streets. The first reading immediately followed a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, in which no one spoke.
Police Chief Marcus Wood said at a previous meeting that 18-wheelers have difficulty turning on city streets and sometimes knock over street signs. An ordinance would hold companies responsible for the damage their trucks cause to city property, Wood said.
The City Council scheduled another public hearing for its Dec. 21 meeting over proposed amendments to a zoning amendment that currently bans residents who live on corner lots from installing fences above four feet in height and swimming pools, because the city’s current ordinance considers such lots to have two front yards.
City officials also discussed two properties which previously had public nuisances declared on them.
Mark Williams, the city’s building inspector, said the owner of a property on Mountain Street had exceeded his expectations. However, Williams said, the property on 10th Street met about “70 percent,” of his expectations.
The City Council subsequently passed a resolution requiring the property owner to have an inspection report from a licensed home inspector by Jan. 11.
In other business, the council:
— Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign an agreement with Roger Mills for wastewater operations and water testing at the Water, Gas and Sewer Board.
— Authorized Smith to sign next year’s Safe Workplace Guidelines for the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund, Inc. Smith said signing would give the city a discount on its insurance.